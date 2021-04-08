Viewers gripped by 'disturbing' finale of The Terror Did you watch the thriller on BBC?

The Terror on BBC came to an end on Wednesday evening and it seems viewers were gripped from start to finish during the last instalment in the series.

The horror anthology, which originally aired on AMC in 2018, is a fictional retelling of Captain Sir John Franklin's lost expedition to the Arctic as told in the 2007 novel of the same name by Dan Simmons.

The true story behind BBC's new thriller The Terror

The final episode saw the expedition reach its climax as the surviving stragglers fight for a final reckoning on the land they found themselves - complete with plenty of gore and hide-behind-your-cushion moments.

It seems plenty of fans watching at home were sufficiently glued to the TV during the episode and took to social media to express their praise. One person tweeted: "I absolutely loved this series and just can't stop thinking about it. So appalling, so bleak and so disturbing. Those poor men. Brilliantly written, produced, directed and acted. Thanks to everyone who made it happen."

Another viewer echoed this and said: "#TheTerror was the best thing I have seen on TV in a long time. Haunting and original. Loved that last scene watched it again tonight. Brilliant acting from the whole cast."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "What a superb end to #TheTerror @BBCTwo @AMC_TV! Epic storytelling, gripping twists & a finale I didn't see coming! Well done @JaredHarris @TobiasMenzies et al... I'll need to process it all before attempting to get any sleep!"

Will there be series two of The Terror?

Meet the cast of BBC thriller series The Terror

The Terror aired its finale on Wednesday evening

BBC acquired the rights to air series one in recent weeks but had not yet confirmed whether it'll be showing series two, The Terror: Infamy, to viewers. However, given the popularity of series one, it's certainly likely.

The Terror: Infamy tells a different story. The episodes focus on a Japanese internment camp during World War II. The synopsis reads: "Set during World War II, The Terror: Infamy centres on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible."

