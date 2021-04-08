Dan Walker has announced he is leaving BBC programme, Football Focus, after 12 years. The Breakfast anchor took the Twitter with a video to inform his followers of the news, explaining it was time for "someone else to take the reins."

The broadcaster began: "Hello, I have some news. This is going to be my last season presenting Football Focus. It's been a real pleasure and an amazing 12 years, and I can honestly say I've loved every single second of it."

"I'm really proud about the job that we've done, the changes we've made to the show, the issues we've looked at, and at a time when the football landscape is changing immeasurably. But, having said all that, after 12 years it's time for someone else to take the reins."

Dan continued: "I'm really going to miss the magic of the programme, the opportunities that it has given me, and the great, many friends I've made along the way."

However, the journalist assured fans he wouldn't be disappearing from our screens completely, insisting he'll remain in his seat for BBC Breakfast each morning and will still make appearances on various other BBC Sport events, including the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Dan Walker announced he was leaving the BBC show after 12 years

Meanwhile, fans flooded the reply section underneath Dan's post on Twitter to send their well wishes to the TV presenter and to express their sadness at his departure.

One person wrote: "That's a shame Dan, as I think I those 12 years you've made the shown your own. That said, life moves on, and I for one would love to see @AlexScott get the chance to host. Best wishes."

Another wrote: "Noooo!! Dan the man main reason I tune into Football Focus! Love the puns, quips and bantz with Clem, Lawro etc.! First QoS legends leaving now Dan, my two fave footy programmes! Why BBC feel they need to keep making changes?! If it ain't broke don't try fix it!!", while a third simply said: "Sorry to see you go Dan, you’ve been immense! But congrats on the new chapter."

