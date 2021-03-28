Dan Walker thrills fans with rare video of family time with son The BBC Breakfast star is a doting dad

Dan Walker shared a short clip on Sunday which showed him having great fun with his son Joe.

The BBC presenter took to Instagram, where he posted the video – and his fans were quick to react.

MORE: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker celebrates good news - and fans are thrilled!

It showed him throwing a frisbee across the woods and his son catching it in the distance and then holding his hands in the hair in delight.

Dan captioned the clip: "It’s the little things...," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The doting dad's fans were clearly impressed with the sporting prowess on display, with many posting clapping hands emojis.

Others commented: "Impressive," "Skills," "What a shot," and: "Well caught!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker shows off impressive athletic skills with son Joe

Joe is clearly multi-talented, as proud dad Dan shared a photo of his son earlier this week, revealing that the young lad had achieved an impressive culinary feat – cooking sausages for the first time!

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals results of latest lockdown haircut - and fans react

MORE: Dan Walker shares epic home transformation project – and inspires fans

Alongside a snapshot of Joe holding a baking tray piled with the tasty treats, Dan wrote: "Big moment... our lad has conquered his first ever barbecue #StartWithSausages."

Dan and Joe showed off their impressive frisbee skills

Earlier this month, the star's kids treated him to a homemade cake for his second lockdown birthday.

The presenter, who has fronted the BBC morning show for six years, also enjoyed a large Yorkshire pudding and gravy with chips – delicious!

The 44-year-old and his wife Sarah Walker tied the knot back in 2001 and share three children: Joe and daughters Susanna and Jessica.

The star's son also recently showcased his culinary talent

The couple met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

The family moved back to the Yorkshire city four years ago, with the broadcaster opening up about the reason for the decision in an interview with MailOnline.

Speaking to the publication in 2018, Dan said: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives – we both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.