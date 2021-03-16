Just months after landing a new television gig, Dan Walker is already celebrating his new team's achievements!

On Monday, the BBC Breakfast host confirmed that the The NFL Show has been named best TV Show of the year in the Sports Journalists’ Association awards. Dan, 43, joined the team in November as host after Mark Chapman stepped down from his presenting role.

MORE: Dan Walker shares extremely rare photo of his children during home renovation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker's hilarious attempt at TikTok dance

"Amazing news... Tonight the Sports Journalists' Association named our NFL Show as TV SHOW OF THE YEAR!!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram. "I think @theupriseworld & @jasonbell33 are rightly going WILD."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker celebrates emotional family news

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

Referencing Mark's tenure, Dan added: "Incredible news. Huge congrats to @markchapmansport @natcoombs and the whole team at @wearewhispertv & @bbcsport. Thank you @sjainsta."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Congratulations best show best pundits bring on the new season." Another remarked: "No contest! Great show that strikes a balance between entertainment & information, something for fans of all levels & knowledge and always funny with it."

Dan shared this snap when he shared the happy news

Dan was recently appointed as the new host of sports show. He has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. The TV star also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009.

MORE: Dan Walker sparks fan reaction with incredibly rare photo of daughter

Career aside, the broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan is a popular face on the BBC

Dan has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.