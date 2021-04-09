Is Gogglebox on tonight? Channel 4 schedule changes details The sad death of the Duke of Edinburgh has prompted a wave of TV shows to be cancelled

Friday night's television schedule has been completely overhauled following the sad news of Prince Philip's death earlier today.

Some of the UK's major broadcasters – including the BBC, ITV, and Channel 5 – have all amended their schedules to make way for special programming dedicated to the Duke of Edinburgh - but what about Channel 4?

For those wondering if the likes of Gogglebox and the series finale of The Circle will go ahead, keep reading...

Channel 4 have made several changes to their Friday night line-up in light of the sad news. Afternoon travel show A New Life in the Sun was pulled from the schedule to make way for an hour-long obituary titled His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh - Royal Obituary, which sees evening news presenter Matt Frei meet with those who knew the Duke best.

Later in the evening, the network has planned an extended 90-minute news special titled Channel 4 News Special: HRH The Duke of Edinburgh - A Tribute, which will replace Food Unwrapped.

However, it appears that some of the channel's best-loved late night shows will still go ahead, with Gogglebox, The Circle and First Dates Hotel all still scheduled to air their latest episodes. Gogglebox will air at it's normal time of 9pm, followed by the series finale of The Circle at 10pm.

Both Gogglebox and The Circle will air at their scheduled times

Meanwhile, after the Duke's death at the age of 99 was confirmed at lunchtime today by the Palace, both BBC One and BBC Two paused their live programming to announce the sad news. Since then, both channels have been sharing rolling updates and tributes. HELLO! understands that scheduling will remain suspended up until 6pm only, although this is subject to change.

Over on ITV, Friday night's instalments of Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled and a specially commissioned film titled Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh is set to air instead. According to sources, Julie Etchingham and Philip Schofield will host a live programme about the Duke at 7pm.

