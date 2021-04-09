Justin Duggar reveals surprising fact he's learned about wife Claire six weeks after wedding Justin Duggar and new wife Claire Spivey have opened up on married life

Justin Duggar and new wife Claire Spivey have opened up on married life and revealed the surprising facts they've learned about each other.

Justin, 18, wed 19-year-old Claire in Texas on 26 February, and the pair are now settling into life together.

The pair are both devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duggar explain courtship

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together until they are married.

Claire told TLC that she has realised her husband is a morning person who can be "out the door in ten minutes."

"In the mornings, I’ll have to get up and have a little time to get ready and whatever, and he can wake up and be like, 'Oh! I’m supposed to be out the door in ten minutes. Got to go!'" she shared.

Justin and Claire married after three months of engagement

For his part, Justin revealed that he has been learning Claire's little quirks, including the fact that she had to have a cup of hot tea in the mornings.

"She can’t go in the mornings without a cup of tea — hot tea. She always has to have her hot Earl Grey tea, and done a certain way, which I’m figuring out," Justin said.

The pair married in February

Justin found fame as a baby on TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting.

His parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here