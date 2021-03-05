Counting On fans praise Justin and Claire Duggar for "brave" wedding decision The teens wed in a large ceremony in Texas on 26 February

Counting On fans have praised Justin Duggar, 18, and his wife 19-year-old Claire Spivey for the bold choice to have tacos at their wedding.

The teens wed in a large ceremony in Texas on 26 February, and Claire’s mom Hilary has been sharing pictures across social media.

In one, the teens smile into the camera as they appear to be mid-meal with Claire holding a taco, with the fillings on plates surrounding the pair.

WATCH: Duggars explain "courtship"

"What a brave girl eating tacos in that beautiful white dress," commented one fan, adding: "I always make a mess when I eat tacos."

"Love the floral arrangements so much! And tacos! Amazing!" shared another.

Claire, 19, wore a white, short-sleeved wedding dress with cap-sleeve detailing, and styled her hair in a side braid for the special day. Justin — the 14th child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — wore a navy suit with a grey tie.

In a statement, the pair shared: "Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend.

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Justin, 18, and Claire, 19, wed in Texas

The pair first announced their courtship in September 2020, and confirmed their engagement in November 2020 with a statement which read: "We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!"

the Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting; they now star in spin-off show Counting On.

