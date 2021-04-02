Joy-Anna Duggar praises eldest son in adorable new family picture 'Gideon loves to make Evy belly laugh'

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared an adorable new family picture, praising her eldest child for helping with her youngest daughter.

In the series of pictures, two-year-old Gideon sits with seven-month-old Evelyn Mae between his legs.

The pair both have big smiles on their faces and Gideon keeps a tight hold on the little girl.

Captioning the pictures, the 22-year-old revealed that Gideon calls his sister "Eddy" and added: "I didn’t realize how much I would love seeing him love on her.

Joy shared these adorable pictures of her kids

"Gideon loves to make Evy belly laugh and when she’s crying he holds her hand, says 'don’t shry', and starts singing 'crinkle, crinkle, liddle star'."

The mom of two added: "I love my kids."

Joy's best friend Carlin Bates was one of the first to comment, calling the pictures "precious."

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017

Evelyn was born in August 2020. "To say my heart is full is an understatement," the Counting On star wrote on Instagram, announcing her arrival.

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!" the stay-at-home mom added.

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!

"We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

She welcomed Evy Mae in August 2020

Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children.

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

