Jed Duggar's wedding preparations continue as Lawson Bates flies into Arkansas

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has been spotted on a flight to Arkansas ahead of Jed Duggar's wedding.

Jed, 22, is rumored to be marrying Katey Nakatsu on 3 April and family friend Lawson was pictured on an airplane leaving Chicago on 1 April.

Fans on Reddit shared the picture revealing he was flying into Bentonville, AR solo; the UpTV star has been dating Tiffany Espenson.

Lawson Bates (third left) is a long time family friend of the Duggars; Jed (second left) is getting married on 3 April

The Duggar family have never confirmed Jed's courtship nor an engagement, but pictures of the Counting On star appearing to propose to Katey appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball, with fans speculating that the pair began courting in early 2020 before a Christmas engagement.

Eagle-eyed fans had previously wondered if Jed was courting, after he was teased by older sister Jessa Seewald over "a darling" in one of her YouTube videos.

Katey's name was also spotted on a pumpkin over Halloween season.

Jed and Katey are rumored to be getting married Easter weekend

Pictures of the alleged proposal were shared on Reddit, after reportedly being discovered on the Zola Registry. It is thought guests have been invited to join the ceremony over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The almost-married couple have also reportedly been gifted a $365,000 three-bedroom house from his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The parents of 19 purchased five acres of land on 30 March 2020, and the home is listed as Jed's according to The Sun.

His parents gifted them a $325k house

The home sits on the land, and according to Realtor is a 2,180 sq-ft property with an open floorplan, double ovens, a two-car garage and brick fireplace.

The patriarch of the family is known for gifting his children homes as wedding gifts.

Jed ran for local office in Novemebr 2020 but lost

A home in Arkansas purchased for $30,000 in 2010 was gifted to Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth in 2019 for $1.

Jim Bob also sold his son Justin, 18, a mobile home for $1 on December 8, 2020; originally purchased earlier in 2020 for $35,000 the newly-married teen later flipped the home for $195,000.

His eldest son Josh and his family live in a converted warehouse on Jim Bob's land.

