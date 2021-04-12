7 shows to watch if you love Death in Paradise Love drama, mystery and great backdrops? We've got you covered

Death in Paradise has it all: a gripping plot, beautiful scenery and a great cast. But now that series ten has come to an end – you'll be in need of something new to watch, right?

Well, look no further as we've rounded up some gems on TV that might have fallen under your radar. If it's familiar faces and watchable drama that you're after then check out this list of shows that, if you're a fan of Death in Paradise, you're bound to enjoy...

Delicious – NOW/Sky

It might not be the Isle of Guadeloupe, but we think the cliffs and coastlines of Cornwall are just as beautiful. Dawn French and Emilia Fox front this mini-series that first aired in 2016 along with other recognisable faces such as Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) and Dame Sheila Hancock.

Dawn plays Gina, whose ex-husband, Leo, is a famous chef running the Penrose Hotel. However, Leo suddenly dies and leaves Gina and second wife, Sam (Emilia Fox), to take charge of the hotel. This show isn't without its own form of scandal – you'll devour it in one.

Dawn French as Gina in Delicious

Happy Valley – BritBox UK

As far as crime and police dramas go, Happy Valley is one of our favourites. Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran all appear in this brilliant series based in Yorkshire about a strong-willed police sergeant (Sarah Lancashire) fighting to bring justice for her daughter's suicide. This one will leave you gripped.

We're big fans of Happy Valley

A Confession – Amazon Prime

A Confession aired in 2019 and boasts a stellar cast including Martin Freeman (The Office) and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter), so if that doesn't get your attention, we're not sure what will. The six-part drama tells the story of Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher (Martin Freeman) intending to catch the killer of a missing woman – even if it means risking his reputation within the force.

A Confession starring Imelda Staunton

Top of the Lake – Netflix

Top of the Lake first aired in 2013 and is set between New Zealand and Australia, so if you're looking for a show complete with escapism then this could be your ticket. It tells the story of Detective Robin Griffin (The Handmaid's Tale's Elizabeth Moss) and her investigation into the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl. The series was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe, so it's bound to be good.

Elizabeth Moss in Top of the Lake

White Chapel – Netflix

Similar to Death in Paradise, Whitechapel is considered one of those 'classic' crime dramas that everyone should watch. For those unaware, it starts off with a group of police detectives investigating a series of modern Jack the Ripper copycat murders. There's four series so plenty of content to consume.

Rupert Penry-Jones in Whitechapel

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco – Netflix

Millie (Rachel Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) travel to San Francisco from the UK to use their code-breaking skills to solve two murders that are very similar to one infamous case from fourteen years prior. Sounds intriguing, right?

The Bletchley Circle is on Netflix

The Mallorca Files – BBC

If you're missing the sunshine from Death in Paradise then The Mallorca Files is the perfect antidote.

The Mallorca Files on BBC

Set amongst the vibrant community of the eponymous Spanish island, The Mallorca Files centres around Detective Miranda Blake - an introvert who is used to living by the rules - and her German counterpart Max Winter, whose approach to policing is based on gut instinct, with little interest in the process.

