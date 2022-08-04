Ralf Little speaks out after Will Mellor joins Strictly Come Dancing – see his reaction The two actors are firm friends and former co-stars

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared his reaction to the news that his close friend and co-star Will Mellor joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to social media, the DI Neville Parker actor re-tweeted the post from the official BBC Strictly account which featured Will's announcement.

WATCH: Ralf Little stuns fans with very revealing video after filming for Death in Paradise

And Ralf couldn't resist poking fun at his mate and co-star as he wrote: "The news is out! Old Snakehips @Mellor76 is on Strictly!" he said.

Ralf then quipped: "Expect at least three dances to be set to Mustang Sally… @bbcstrictly Good luck pal!"

Will and Ralf have been firm friends for many years after meeting in the early 2000s while working on popular TV sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. Will played the part of Gaz Wilkinson, while Ralf portrayed Jonny Keogh. The comedy ran from 2001 until 2011 and consisted of nine series.

Will and Ralf have been friends for a number of years

More recently, however, the pair teamed up to create their own podcast series, Two Pints with Will and Ralf. The actors interview many other actors for their show as well as reminisce on their days working on Two Pints back in the day.

Will was the first celebrity contestant to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming twentieth series.

In a statement shared with the BBC, the star said he was thrilled to be joining the ballroom and Latin competition.

The pair work together on the Two Pints podcast

He told the BBC: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

Along with Will, actress Kym Marsh has also joined the line-up for the BBC dancing competition. More famous names are set to be announced over the next couple of weeks before the show launches in September.

