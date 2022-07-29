All we know about Peacock's new black comedy, The Resort Have you watched yet?

Peacock has dropped the first three episodes of new black comedy The Resort - and fans have been obsessed with figuring out what exactly happened.

The show stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as a married couple celebrating their 10th anniversary, only to stumble into the unsolved disappearance of two young people.

WATCH: The Resort trailer

Here's all you need to know...

What is The Resort about?

The Resort on Peacock is a black comedy. It follows a couple who are vacationing in the Mayan Riviera at the Oceana Vista Resort for their 10th wedding anniversary.

Noah has been content with life, whereas Emma feels like their marriage isn't advancing. However, during their stay they get drawn into the unsolved mystery of two missing persons from 15 years and the resort's many secrets.

The cast of The Resort

Who is in The Resort?

Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper,Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol, and Nick Offerman.

Who does Cristin Milioti play in The Resort?

Cristin plays Emma. "Emma is at a real crossroads of her life and, whether she wants to admit it or not, is trying to figure out what went wrong," Cristin told HELLO! at San Diego Comic Con.

Cristin and William star as Emma and Noah

Who does William Jackson Harper play in The Resort?

"Noah is content, and not interrogating certain things because he has hit a place where he thinks he has reached his allotted amount of happiness," shared William.

What other characters are in The Resort?

Mexican actress Gabriela plays Luna, the resort concierge who was working at the resort at the time of the disappearances.

"Luna is reckless and one of a kind, the most fun person I have met - and she holds information," says Gabriela. "She has the key to every door and knows more than you think she does, and does more than you think she does."

Luna has been working there for over 15 years

Luis plays Balthazar, the head of security, and Luis says that he "holds all the secrets of the resort from the golden days".

He adds: "He is the bridge between those moments and [now, when] Emma and Noah are trying to solve the mystery, and he becomes an ally."

Violet "is spontaneous and full of life, but she is also grieving the loss of her mother and so is complex," says Nina.

The actress recently lost her own father, and she shared that "Violet coming into my life now was perfect; Andy [Siara] wrote her fully and we had a lot of discussions on set about my grieving process and Violet's and how we differ and come together, and I gained a lot of empathy."

Violet is one of those who goes missing

Where is The Resort filming location?

The show filmed in Puerto Rico for four months.

"The cast is the biggest army of clowns I have ever seen, I have never laughed so hard on a set," shared Luis. "They are all so smart and sharp and talented, it was very joyful. We became fast friends, we were shooting in Puerto Rico for four months and it is a cliche but we became a big family."

How many episodes of The Resort are there?

The eight-episode series premiered on 29 July exclusively on Peacock. The first three episodes are available immediately, with more episodes debuting each Friday after that.

The Resort is available on Peacock, exclusively on Sky and Now TV