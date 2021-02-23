Bridgerton star shares major plot details for season two How excited are you for more Bridgerton?

Bridgerton will be returning for season two very soon, and Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh has revealed some juicy details on what to expect for the upcoming instalment!

Speaking to Digital Spy about the hugely popular Netflix series, she explained: "We've seen what happens to Daphne so far. So next along is her oldest brother, Anthony, played by the delicious Johnny Bailey. There'll be a lot more attention on him.

WATCH: Bridgerton is coming back for season two!

"As you get from season one, he is absolutely the boy who is born to be Duke, who is struggling with that responsibility. There is a freedom that is not going to be his to enjoy in the same way. I think it's quite an interesting conversation, as it's not just about women being married off, it was happening to men, as well. Not everybody who was born to inherit wants to, so we have that real tension in that storyline."

Adjoa opened up about season two

The series is set to begin filming again in April 2021, and it was recently confirmed that Sex Education star Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Anthony's new love interest.

Her official character description reads: "Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools—Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, also chatted about what to expect from the new series, telling Vogue: "Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible. It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into."

