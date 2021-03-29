Bridgerton fans thrilled after season two is teased with on-set photo The Netflix period drama is gearing up for new episodes

Bridgerton fans were united in their joy when a photo teasing a glimpse into season two was shared over the weekend.

The Netflix show, which stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as its leading lovers, is seemingly gearing up for the new episodes – and one star of the show hinted that production is underway.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, posted a photo from behind the scenes of the popular drama, alongside fellow stars Ruth Gemmell and Golda Rosheuvel, who play Violet Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte respectively, along with the caption: "Gearing up for season two…"

Although it's not certain if the photo is from season one's production or the new episodes, it certainly got fans excited for its return.

One person replied underneath: "Powerful ladies! I can't wait!!!!" as a second said: "I'm so excited", while a third quipped: "This is the Charlie's Angels reboot we really want to see."

Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the period drama, recently opened up about when filming would officially commence, admitting that coronavirus restrictions were making things tricky.

She told Deadline in January: "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances. There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

Gearing up for season 2... pic.twitter.com/Br7xNk1DNB — Adjoa Andoh (@andoh_adjoa) March 28, 2021

Adjoa Andoh shared this image on Twitter

The actress has enjoyed huge success since appearing in Bridgerton and has since landed a new role in an upcoming Sky Original film, The Colour Room, alongside Downton Abbey and A Discovery of Witches star Matthew Goode.

The synopsis reads: "The Colour Room follows the journey of a determined, working-class woman, Clarice Cliff, as she breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century.

"Bursting at the seams with ideas for colours and shapes, Clarice takes more and more dangerous risks – but she manages to stay one step ahead of the workhouse and impress the eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter (Matthew Goode) on the way with her talent and innovation."

