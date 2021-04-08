McDonalds and Dodds future confirmed: will it be back for season three? Are you a fan of the crime show?

McDonalds and Dodds has been a big hit with viewers, and ITV recently confirmed the very exciting news that the show will be back for season three! Fortunately, Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia will be reprising their roles as the popular detective duo and filming will begin in summer 2021.

Chatting about the exciting news, The Crown star Jason said: "I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds. Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership that the audience seems to have affection for. It’s gratifying that we’ve been able to bring a little sunshine in these difficult times. I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald. I’m bracing myself for more chips in butter!”

Tala added: "I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next! It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!"

The third season will follow the pair as they look into three brand new murder mysteries in Bath. Chatting about what to expect, the show's creator Robert Murphy said: "It's a real privilege to for me to return to Bath to re-engage with the world of McDonald & Dodds and our other regular characters. I'm delighted to be cooking up more mystery puzzles as well as exploring the deepening and fun relationship between our two leads."

Jason stars as Dodds

Have you tried the show yet? The story follows feisty DCI McDonald, who transferred to Bath from London's Met Police, and the unassuming, quietly genius DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. Seasons one and two are already available on BritBox, enjoy!

