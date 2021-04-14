MasterChef 2021 winner revealed

Wednesday night saw MasterChef UK finalists Alexina Anatole, Mike Tomkins and Tom Rhodes battle it out to be crowned the winner.

After serving up their final dishes, it was eventually revealed that Tom had been crowned winner after some tight competition between the three!

On his win, Tom said: "From beginning to end, MasterChef is the most incredible experience. Being this year's MasterChef Champion, after watching and admiring so many past Champions, seems like a dream come true.

He continued: "I'm grateful that I met, got to know and cook alongside some of the most wonderful and talented people, and have found friends for life in them. I feel this is just the start, and I'm excited or what comes next."

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were full of praise for their 2021 winner, with John gushing: "Tom walked into this kitchen and surprised us. He has defined himself a style all of his own and it's fantastic," while Gregg said: "He is a phenomenal talent and the sky's the limit for him."

31-year-old Tom is MasterChef's 2021 winner

Speaking about his culinary disasters on the show, Tom told The Mirror: "I mean I’m not sure I’ll ever look at chips the same way again after messing them up on MasterChef."

Speaking about her highlight of the series, runner up Alexina added: "There were many, but it would be cooking at Plaisterers’ Hall. The dish I cooked meant a lot to me as it was a tribute to my late grandfather. I was also over the moon with Adam Handling’s feedback as I’m a huge fan of his."

The show was originally set to air on Friday but was pushed back after the BBC cancelled their regularly scheduled programming on Friday following the sad death of Prince Philip. At the time, a spokesperson said" With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended."

