Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's kitchen is what dreams are made of The John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen stars have the most beautiful cooking space

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode live in a stunning home together in London, after meeting on MasterChef in 2010. Add to that the fact that they now have their own culinary programme together, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, and it makes sense that they should have their own incredible home kitchen.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode film from inside beautiful home kitchen

The couple often share photos and videos from the space on social media, and a new video by Lisa in partnership with Ocado revealed exactly how it is decorated.

It is fitted with duck egg blue cupboards and white marble worktops, as well as a central island with a wooden worktop. There are white backsplash tiles on the walls, and exposed white shelves mounted on the walls at either side of their oven – a stainless steel style with a matching hob and hood.

Lisa Faulkner shared a video from her kitchen

Aged brass taps, a white farmhouse sink and vintage style utensils including a red pot which Lisa and John utilise to hold their cutlery make for homely retro touches. A heart-shaped wall hanging reading 'love', fixed on a hook via red string serves to further the theme.

The post came as Lisa shared the opportunity for fans to win free Ocado groceries for a year. She captioned it: "Ocado have an amazing range of products from small business that you can't get in any other supermarkets and to help put these small brands into the spotlight, are launching their Rising Stars Awards. Whilst there are 20 categories overall, I'm really excited to have a sneak peek of the Best of British Brands category and take a look at some of the brilliant brands nominated."

John Torode previously posed for a photo in his kitchen

Lisa added that anyone wanting to enter the competition would be required to vote for their favourite small and independent suppliers at Ocado.

A previous image of John in the kitchen showed that they once owned a black oven with cobalt blue doors, while they have now upgraded it to a fully stainless steel design. There is also a black spice rack positioned on one wall.

