John Torode is a Masterchef veteran, having appeared on the BBC show since 2005. But the Australian chef has admitted he is unhappy with one aspect of the current series – its new 9pm timeslot. "Sadly, from my point of view, we're on at nine o'clock rather than eight o'clock or 8:30," he shared during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "For me, it's sad because the kids can't watch it. The kids have all gone to bed."

Masterchef stars John Torode and Gregg Wallace

John also revealed how he and his co-host Gregg Wallace manage to avoid getting food poisoning from trying the contestants' food – namely, by keeping an eye on how they're cooking their ingredients. "I put my trust in them because I've eaten so much from different people over the years," he said. "And I really watch what they do. If they do something quite weird, for instance if they put a piece of chicken in the oven for four minutes. So when I cut into it, I won't eat it because I know it's going to be raw. You go around it gingerly."

John Torode talks about his upcoming wedding on This Morning

The 54-year-old judge also shared that he usually puts on a stone in weight after filming on a series wraps up, because of all the creamy and rich foods he tries. He added: "When I finish the series I try to decompress, I cycle a lot more to try and drop the weight."

John famously met his now-wife, Lisa Faulkner, on Masterchef in 2010. The couple tied the knot in October 2019 and recently landed their very own TV show – John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. Earlier this month, John shared a touching message for his wife on Instagram in celebration of her 48th birthday. "Happy Happy Birthday to this beautiful creature @lisafaulknercooks," he wrote. "Lisa, you are my rock, my friend, my love, you are funny, kind and loving, caring, joyous and beautiful, inside and out. Love you. Happy happy birthday #happybirthday."