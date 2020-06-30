The countdown is on for the 2020 series of Celebrity Masterchef. But not everyone is happy about the new show’s format – most notably, judge John Torode. John took to Instagram on Monday to promote the popular cooking programme, but also shared his frustration at its varied air times - Celebrity Masterchef will air at 9pm on Wednesdays, and 7.30pm and 8.30pm on BBC One.

John, 54, wrote: "So so sorry everyone. Hoped we would be on at the same time each day but no!! Thanks @bbcone. Set you planners all. See you on the other side. And it's such a great series too. Oh well. @masterchefuk @bbcone @shinetv #scheduling."

The 2020 series features 20 celebrities all hoping to cook up a storm and impress judges John and Gregg Wallace. The first episode airs on Wednesday 1 July. Among those competing in the competition are Judy Murray, Myles Stephenson, Gethin Jones, John Barnes, Dom Littlewood, Matthew Pinsent, Jeff Brazier and Sam Quek.

"The 20 celebrities who've taken up the MasterChef challenge this year are an exciting, ambitious and brave bunch," commissioning editor for the BBC, Carla-Maria Lawson, said.

The 2020 Celebrity Masterchef contestants

"There's been no holding back in their pursuit of the coveted Celebrity MasterChef title and their efforts will be a real treat for viewers in the BBC One summer schedule."

It's not the first time that John has shared his concerns about the new series. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in February, he shared: "Sadly, from my point of view, we're on at nine o'clock rather than eight o'clock or 8:30. For me, it's sad because the kids can't watch it. The kids have all gone to bed."

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace

John also revealed how he and his co-host Gregg manage to avoid getting food poisoning from trying the contestants' food – namely, by keeping an eye on how they're cooking their ingredients. "I put my trust in them because I've eaten so much from different people over the years," he said. "And I really watch what they do. If they do something quite weird, for instance if they put a piece of chicken in the oven for four minutes. So when I cut into it, I won't eat it because I know it's going to be raw. You go around it gingerly."