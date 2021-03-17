Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor confirms new major role alongside Downton Abbey star We're looking forward to this one!

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is set to star opposite Downton Abbey actor Matthew Goode in an upcoming new Sky Original film, The Colour Room - and it sounds like a far cry from the bonnets and petticoats of the popular period drama!

MORE: 62 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

The synopsis reads: "The Colour Room follows the journey of a determined, working-class woman, Clarice Cliff, as she breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton is returning for season two

"Clarice is a vivacious young factory worker in the industrial British midlands of the 1920s. Her creativity and ambition drives her to move from factory to factory, despite the financial impact on the household she shares with her widowed mother Ann and youngest sister Dot. Bursting at the seams with ideas for colours and shapes, Clarice takes more and more dangerous risks – but she manages to stay one step ahead of the workhouse and impress the eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter (Matthew Goode) on the way with her talent and innovation."

Phoebe has swapped her frock for a jumpsuit for the new film

It continues: "Apprenticed to renowned Art Designer Fred Ridgeway and with support from Colley and other women in the factory, Clarice fights her way through to design the unprecedented Art Deco ‘Bizarre’ range. In the middle of the Great Depression, she ensures the factory’s survival and her future as one of the greatest Art Deco designers and a household name."

MORE: Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognisable in first-ever acting job

MORE: Regé-Jean Page explains how he warned his family about Bridgerton's explicit scenes

Phoebe will of course still be returning as Daphne in Bridgerton season two, and opened up about filming the show back in January.

Phoebe will play a factory worker

She told Deadline: "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances. There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.