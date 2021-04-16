Loose Women will look very different come Monday 19 April after announcing a huge change for the show.

After 13 months of working with just three presenters in the studio due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show revealed that it will be back to four from next week!

READ: Loose Women star Jane McDonald’s partner Eddie Rothe dies at 68

During lockdown, three of the panel would present the show from the studio with a fourth joining in from home via video link.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women's Charlene White films inside beautiful kitchen

But after revealing on Thursday's show that they are having a new socially-distanced set made, four women will now be allowed on set.

Loose Women rotates its presenters, with names such as Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, and Brenda Edwards taking to the studio.

Thursday's show saw Charlene White, Frankie Bridge and Jane Moore take the reins, with Charlene breaking the good news to viewers at home.

MORE: Jane Moore's incredible hair transformation wows fans

READ: Coleen Nolan sets record straight after shock Loose Women 'diva' claim

Charlene White revealed the news on Thursday's show

"From Monday, we will be back to four! Yay! It's been 13 months," she said. "Because it's the relaxing of the rules, we're getting a brand new socially-distanced set.

"This is especially special for Frankie and I as there are ladies on the team that we've never met, like Kelle, we've never met in the flesh."

Frankie added: "I feel like I know everyone so well now so it's going to be nice to actually see them."

Only three women have been in the studio over the past 13 months

In March 2020, Loose Women, alongside Lorraine, was taken off the air completely for a short period after ITV cancelled the show as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the broadcaster wrote: "ITV Daytime has taken the decision to stop broadcasting Lorraine and Loose Women live from Monday 23rd March. This decision has been made to minimise the number of staff travelling in and out of our studios and working together on shift at any one time.

"We're focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now. That’s why we have taken this tough decision to protect our GMB News programme in the morning and keep This Morning on air for as long as possible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.