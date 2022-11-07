I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White's mesmerising home is every family's dream The Loose Women host lives in south London with her partner and two children

I'm a Celebrity 2022 star Charlene White has jetted off to a land down under, but she actually lives in south London with her partner Andy and their two children Alfie, five, and Florence, three. The TV star has shared several glimpses of their property on social media, and from an open-plan kitchen and dining area to the most beautiful garden, it's ideal for raising a young family. Take a look inside...

Charlene White's kitchen

WATCH: Charlene White films inside beautiful kitchen

Charlene shared a video from her kitchen as part of Britain's Get Talking mental health campaign. The background revealed a white island, vaulted ceilings with skylights, and white cupboards with black fabric drawers.

The star gave fans an extra look into the large, airy space while snapping a mirror selfie in a cherry red frock.

Charlene's kitchen is designed with black bi-fold doors that open out onto a patio area, where she has a grey rattan dining set complete with a circular glass-topped table. The garden also has a stainless steel barbeque at one side.

Another image of Charlene's son in the kitchen showed a wooden dining table, lined with grey chairs.

Charlene White's garden

On the opposite side of the garden, Charlene has a flowerbed where her children cared for their own sunflowers during the summer. The fence is topped with a trellis panel.

Charlene White's bedroom

Charlene often shares selfies in a full-length mirror in her bedroom, showing that it is decorated with white walls and white bed linen, while a large bay window with cream venetian blinds offers plenty of natural light.

Charlene White's living room

Charlene's living room has herringbone wood flooring and white walls, while furniture includes a grey velvet sofa.

There is a second velvet sofa in a teal blue shade in another area of the living room.

Charlene White's son's bedroom

Charlene revealed a glimpse inside her son Alfie's bedroom after they had designed an autumn hanging feature for the window, using leaves from the garden and sticks from their road. The reflection shows that there is a child-sized white bed with multicoloured bedding, a matching white cupboard with fabric drawers, and a coordinating chair.

