Stacey Solomon confesses why she'd never want to anchor Loose Women

Stacey Solomon may be a familiar face on Loose Women having joined the panel in 2016, but the TV star has admitted she would never want to anchor the show.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! as she starred on our March digital cover, the former X Factor singer confessed: "It's too much pressure for me! I like just coming on and giving my two pennies worth.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals sons will give her away at July wedding

"I love doing little bits like the Feel Good News, but to anchor the whole show is a real skill. I'm not saying I couldn't do it. I just love not having the pressure.

Stacey stars on our March digital cover

"Being able to just go with the flow and chip in whenever you want – it's much more fun than having to completely drive the entire show, and make sure you get the timings right. I mean I'd cover if it was the worst-case scenario!"

MORE: Stacey Solomon suffers pre-wedding day disaster

MORE: Stacey Solomon in tears after confirming wedding date

Ruth Langsford and Christine Lampard are among Stacey's co-stars who usually anchor the show, and before her surprise departure in December, Andrea McLean too. What did Stacey make of Andrea and also Saira Khan's sudden exits from the ITV show?

Stacey has been a Loose Women panellist since 2016

"I get surprised when anyone leaves because we have so much fun," she admitted. "And Saira and Andrea, we've been on holidays together. We've done so many lovely things together. So when someone leaves it's always sad, because it's like the end of an era. And both of them were quite surprising departures. I didn't know they were happening."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals which Loose Women co-stars are invited to her wedding

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £11.55, Amazon

Stacey, 31, added: "But I'm really happy for them because they want to pursue other things. Andrea's got her book and feels so passionately about the menopause, spreading the word and raising awareness for it. And Saira's got her skincare range that she's absolutely put her heart and soul into.

"I think that if you ever want to move forward and do something different, why the hell not? Good luck to them and I hope they get what they deserve because they're good people."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.