Jane Moore's incredible hair transformation wows fans

Jane Moore just debuted her incredible hair transformation on Instagram – and wow. Heading to Richard Ward's Sloane Square salon on Wednesday, the presenter shared photos of her beautiful blonde locks, which she captioned:

"Yesterday's, er, highlights include getting my hair done at @richardwardhair where @ryanhauxwell took one look at my rather mousy box dye efforts of the past few months (photo 2) and blonded me up a bit for summer, then handed me over to @nando.magusimoes for a much-needed cut. Utter heaven."

Jane shared photos of her newly dyed locks on Instagram

Boasting an impressive clientele, Richard Ward is the official hairstylist of both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex. Revered as one of the country's most high profile hairdressers, he also works with the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Lily Allen, and Pippa Middleton, so it's hardly surprising that Jane paid a visit to his award-winning salon.

The TV star paid a visit to Richard Ward's salon in Chelsea

Impressing fans with her gorgeous hair transformation, the Loose Women star received a number of compliments from her 129k followers.

"It looks lovely. My turn next week, can't wait," wrote one. "I love your hair! Cut and colour" added another.

After leaving the salon Jane joined some of her Loose Women co-stars for a meal out.

Jane later headed for dinner with her Loose Women co-stars

"Then it was off to @skylonrestaurant on the South Bank for dinner outside with @nadiasawalha and @kayeadamsofficial (photo 3)," she wrote.

"Where, even though it looks like I'm drinking water, I got over-excited and hit the red wine and Baileys - which I normally only drink at Christmas! Consequently, this morning's lowlight is a hangover. But would I do it all again? Hell yeah! Have you been out with friends yet or are you in an area still in lockdown? Either way, with the weather improving and life starting to gradually open up, there's hope in the air. #hair #blonde #friends #food #drink #hangover."

