Coleen Nolan clarified she wasn't talking about her fellow Loose Women when she branded people she had worked with in the past 'divas' in a recent interview. The TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday evening to set the record straight after fans had been speculating she was dissing one of her fellow ITV stars.

She said: "Hello you lovely lot... so there’s been some speculation about which Celebs I was referring to, when I spoke about meeting a few Divas over the Years? Can I just state “emphatically” that I WAS NOT talking about any of my fabulous Loose Women girls!! Now can I PLEASE go back to eating eater eggs!!! Love you all! Have a lovely Easter! Xxxx"

Her fans took to the comments section to wish her a happy Easter, insisting she shouldn't have to explain herself. One wrote: "Didn't believe it anyway Coleen, have a fab Easter". Another shared: "Shouldn’t have to explain yourself".

Coleen had set the rumour mill alight when she appeared on her ex-manager Melanie Blake's YouTube series Girl Talk, discussing famous faces she has worked with in the past.

She said: "'I cannot say names because I'd be taken to court, the vast majority are fabulous.

Coleen insists she wasn't calling any of the Loose Women 'diva-ish'

"There's the odd one who yes, on screen, comes across as lovely and the girl-or-boy-next-door and all that, but actually behind the scenes aren't very nice. They are quite diva-ish and I find it very difficult to hide my disappointment."

Fans immediately began speculating the person in question might be Nadia Sawalha, since Melanie famously branded the Loose Women panellist a "total witch" in a shock social media outburst last year.

Resharing a video of Nadia, Melanie had written: "It's a shame she 'officially ' gave up acting because Nadia deserve(s) an Oscar for this speech.

Coleen's ex-manager famously hit out at Nadia Sawahla last year

"In 20 years of repping clients I never saw a nastier side to anyone than I did of her & I'm not alone. Her constant 'be kind' etc speeches are so ironic considering she is a total witch."

Nadia's spokesperson hit back at the claims at the time, saying: "Everyone who knows Nadia knows this is absolutely not true and she will rise above the negativity."

We're glad Coleen has set the record straight!

