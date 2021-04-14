The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shows support for Sharon Osbourne in heartfelt post The CBS daytime show returned on Monday following a month-long hiatus

The Talk has been back on air for nearly a week following a month-long hiatus, and fans have had a lot to say about it.

The CBS daytime show has had a lot of changes, most noticeably the departure of Sharon Osbourne, which was discussed in the opening episode this week.

Sharon has remained good friends with some of her fellow co-stars though, as Carrie Ann Inaba publically showed her support for the star in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares update on her health battle

Taking to Instagram Stories, Carrie shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers that the former X Factor judge had sent her.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has been suffering from severe pain over the past few weeks, and the flowers were a thoughtful gesture.

Along with the bouquet, Sharon had sent her friend a note, which read: "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon."

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba showed her support for Sharon Osbourne

Carrie wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."

As well as receiving flowers from Sharon, Carrie was also given a beautiful bunch of roses from the crew at CBS.

They had added a note too, reading: "Dear Carrie, welcome back and congratulations on filming an important and moving hour of television yesterday.

CBS also sent Carrie flowers following her return to The Talk

"We appreciate all the conversations, training and care that went into getting us back on air. Thank you. We're excited to start talking again! Georg, David, Kelly, Thom, David, Amy and Lauria."

Carrie joined her co-stars, Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welterworth and Amanda Kloots on Monday, having been absent from the show prior to the hiatus due to illness.

Sharon with The Talk co-stars prior to her departure

The star has been taking good care of herself over the past few weeks after slowly recovering. Just before she returned to work, the professional dancer went on vacation somewhere "far away" with her boyfriend, and it looked like it did her the world of good.

Carrie shared several pictures from her trip on social media, including a loved-up selfie of herself and partner Fabien Viteri, who she praised for looking after her during her illness.

