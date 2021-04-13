The Talk makes major change following Sharon Osbourne's exit The CBS show ended its hiatus this week

The Talk returned from a month-long hiatus on Monday and alongside Sharon Osbourne no longer appearing on the panel – there was another noticeable change.

The CBS show has updated its Instagram so Sharon's Stories highlights no longer appear on its official account.

Before its return, Sharon's promo photo took pride of place alongside her co-stars just underneath the programme's bio.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears during heated debate on The Talk

But now, it only shows the Story highlights of Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Sheryl Underwood.

CBS placed The Talk on hiatus on 10 March following Sharon's on-air debate with her co-stars. The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife had insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

Sharon's Story highlights no longer appear on The Talk's Instagram

When Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

The show was then put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation. At the end of March, CBS released a statement announcing their findings into the investigation and announced that Sharon had decided to step down as a host.

In a statement, the network said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

Sharon stepped down from The Talk in March

Following its return on Monday, Sharon shared a clip of a brown bear rubbing itself up and down on a pole, which she captioned: "Monday. Tuesday. Wednesday. Thursday. Friday," followed by a celebration emoji.

Sharon appeared to be referencing her newfound free time now that she is no longer a part of the show, possibly hinting that she is looking forward to being able to indulge in some quality self-care.

