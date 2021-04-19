Damian Lewis reveals what Helen McCrory told their children before her death 

Damian Lewis has opened up about his wife, the late Helen McCrory, in a beautiful tribute on The Times. In the essay, the Billions actor spoke about her as someone who "consciously spread happiness" and who "made each person she met feel special". He also opened up about what she told their two children, Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13, before her passing.

He wrote: "She’s left our beautiful children, Manon and Gully, too early, but they have been prepared for life. They have in them the fearlessness, wit, curiosity, talent and beauty of their mother. She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid. As she said repeatedly to the children, 'Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.'"

He added: "She has been utterly heroic in her illness... Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures. Only a couple of weeks ago she said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn’t possessive, but you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.'"

Helen passed away aged 52

Helen, who was best known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter, died in April aged 52 after a battle with cancer. Damian confirmed the heartbreaking news on Twitter, writing: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

