Adrian Dunbar talks Line of Duty spoilers: 'There's been a very big clue' 

Adrian Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, has opened up about the future of the show, revealing that there is a "very big clue" about Kate's fate after the shocking episode five cliffhanger.

In the episode, Kate is lured to a car park by Jo Davidson, who is waiting with Ryan Pilkington. After a terrifying showdown between Kate and Ryan, both of whom are pointing guns at one another, the screen goes black and two gunshots are heard - and Adrian has revealed that plenty of fans have already worked out what is going on.

WATCH: Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar teases Kate's fate

Chatting on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid asked him: "So we don't know, yet, what happens to Kate?" to which he replied: "We don't know yet. But I know, and a lot of Line of Duty fans now... A lot of Line of Duty fans know what's going on."

Ted gave GMB the scoop!

Bemused, Susanna said: "I feel like you're giving us a really heavy piece of information that I can't for the life of me work out what you're talking about!"

Adrian continued: "All will be revealed in the fullness of time... I'm giving you a massive scoop - there is a massive clue out there about what happens next - and Line of Duty fans know."

Adrian could be alluding to the season six trailer, which was released ahead of the show, and shows Jo and Kate putting their hands up while seemingly apprehended by AC-12. On further inspection, they can both be seen to be wearing the same outfits as from the final moments of episode five, which seems to confirm that Kate survived the trap. Since Ryan is nowhere to be seen, it could also have confirmed that he was killed instead of Kate. We'll have to wait until next week to know for sure!

