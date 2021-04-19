Oti Mabuse drops Strictly Come Dancing bombshell - and fans will be devastated The professional dancer has won Strictly twice

Oti Mabuse has surprised Strictly Come Dancing fans by revealing that the next series will be her last.

The professional dancer, who joined the Strictly family in 2015, has won the last two seasons, making her the only pro to win twice.

The 30-year-old star was crowned the winner of the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher before lifting the glitterball again the following year with Bill Bailey.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Oti revealed: "I love to dance and love bringing joy to so many people, but I think (this year's Strictly) will be the last.

"To be part of a show like Strictly, which is so diverse in every sense of the word, is incredible," she continued, adding: "But honestly… as a woman I can't be dancing forever."

The star, who is a Strictly fan favourite, previously landed a judging role on The Greatest Dancer in 2019, but will now appear as a judge for ITV's The Masked Dancer.

Last month, Oti was put on the spot after Steph McGovern discussed one of the headlines suggesting the professional dancer was set to quit Strictly.

Oti has won Strictly Come Dancing twice

The story said Oti had sparked rumours she would be leaving after being appointed as one of the new judges on the new ITV show.

Host Steph asked: "So what is going on, everyone is talking about whether you're going to be in Strictly this year?" To which, Oti replied: "Ahh! Do you know what, some of these conversations obviously I have never been a part of - they are above my pay grade."

Keeping it vague, the two-time champion added: "I can't say yes as to whether I'm going back or not. So, everybody will have to wait and see to find out what is going on. But it is nice to be spoken about… right?"

Steph probed further: "You've got people fighting over you, according to this article!" Oti then responded: "Yes, according to that article! I'm a little dot. These are big shows!"

