Courteney Cox returns to TV in first look at new show The Friends star is appearing in an upcoming Starz show

Courteney Cox is returning to the small screen in a brand new role. The Friends star, who is also gearing up for the hit sitcom's reunion, can be seen in a teaser image for the upcoming Shining Vale, which is airing on the Starz channel.

A still from the new show, dubbed as horror-comedy, was shared on the Starz official Instagram account and see Courteney alongside her co-stars.

The caption reads: "#ShiningVale is coming to #STARZ! This incredible cast includes @CourteneyCoxOfficial, @MiraSorvino, @RealMerrinDungey, and Greg Kinnear."

Courteney plays the role of Patricia Phelps, the matriarch of the Phelps family who have recently moved out of the busy city to the suburbs for a quieter life. Patricia is a famous writer but her mental state takes a turn after finding out her husband's infidelities.

The show, which will no doubt have some dark humour thanks to one of the writer's behind the show being Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, also sees Greg Kinnear play Patricia's husband, Terry, whose philandering ways threaten the family.

The president at Starz channel, Christina Davis, gave a bit more info of what fans can expect. She said in a statement: "Shining Vale is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox's character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity.

Courteney Cox is set to appear in Shining Vale

"This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network's commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen."

Meanwhile, Courteney is also preparing for the release of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max. The official Friends Instagram account shared an image from filming the special, teasing fans in the process.

The photo showed a huge stage setting with Friends: The Reunion, adorned across it in the show's iconic font, complete with spotlights and the caption: "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion."

