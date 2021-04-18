Line of Duty insider: did that really just happen?! Join us as we discuss the latest goings-on at AC-12

Excuse us, we've only just finished screaming at the screen after THAT Line of Duty cliffhanger. Warning, spoilers ahead! The latest episode saw AC-12 realise that Jo Davidson is related to Tommy Hunter, introduced James Nesbitt as the new big baddie Marcus Thurwell, and what else? Oh, just that Kate might have been shot by Ryan Pilkington!

Without further ado, join us as we break down season six episode four here, including our top theories about H, whether Kate survived being lured into a trap, and the return of Patricia Carmichael...

WATCH: HELLO!'s TV team breaks down Line of Duty season six, episode five

In the meantime, what else happened in the episode? First of all, it appears that PCC Sindwhani is resigning, and really isn't all as bad as he appeared to be. In fact, he had tried to defend AC-12 against Chief Constable Philip Osbourne, who seems more and more like a villain every time we see him.

Did Kate survive?

And speaking of villains, the introduction of Marcus Thurwell led Chloe to uncover a terrible tale of how a group of police officers killed a young man - Lawrence Christopher - 17 years prior, and all of whom including Patrick Fairbank, Buckells and Lee Banks, had connections to the case. In a step closer to discovering Gail Vella's killer, it appears that she was looking into Lawrence's murder, and had arranged to speak to Lee before she was killed.

Superintendent Carmichael is back!

Furthermore, Steve has it confirmed, once and for all, that Ted Hastings gave Steph £50,000 after - it appears - telling Lee that they had an uncover officer in the OCG's ranks which led to John Corbett's death. With Steve and Kate now aware of Ted's part in John's death, what will they intend to do with the information?

Steve and Chloe are one step closer to the truth about Gail's death

Finally, Kate was able to send her location to Steve moments before the showdown with Ryan and Jo. Since we definitely heard two gunshots in the final moments of the episode, we have to ask - who did the shooting? Did Ryan and Kate shoot one another? Did Jo shoot Ryan to protect Kate? Or did AC-12 show up just in the nick of time? We can't wait to find out next week!

