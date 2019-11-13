The stars of Friends are reuniting for a new version of the show They were on a break

A Friends reunion is in the works, according to articles in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. With reboots of everything from Charmed to Beverly Hills, 90210 over the last few years, avid fans have wondered whether we'd ever see Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel together again. Now it looks like we will – but not in the way some viewers may have hoped.

The hit sitcom originally ran from 1994-2004

While the stars of the hit show, which ended in 2004, are reportedly in talks about filming together again, it won't be a reboot of the original series. Instead, it will be an unscripted reunion, although the exact form it could take is still under wraps. It would be produced in the U.S by upcoming streaming service HBO Max, who outbid current owners Netflix to buy ten series of the show for $425m (£340m).

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that the old gang was "working on something". The actress went on: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying." Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman told Rolling Stone back in September that she had no intention of revamping the series, saying: "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone… I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. It could only disappoint."

Jennifer Aniston thrilled fans with her first Instagram post in October

However, there is clearly still a lot of affection for the programme and its stars. Friends was the second most-watched show in 2018, according to ratings tracking firm Nielsen, and Jennifer Aniston sent her fans into a frenzy when she joined Instagram last month. It didn't hurt that the 50-year-old's first photo was a selfie with her former co-stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

