Our Yorkshire Farm: meet Clive and Amanda Owen's family

Amanda and Clive Owen are hill shepherds and star in the very popular show Our Yorkshire Farm, where they have opened their homes to audiences across the country to have an insight into the day-to-day life of their farm. Now on season four, the Owens and their nine children are back - but how much do you know about their family? Find out more here...

The couple's nine children, in descending order of age, go from the eldest, Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Annas six, Clemmy, five, to the youngest, Nancy, three. Amanda regularly shares snaps of her family on her social media, and the group recently announced the show's return together on Instagram.

WATCH: Meet the Owen family

Speaking about her parenting to Radio Times, Amanda previously said: "The snowflake generation, they can't do anything. They don't know anything about how to look after themselves, or a work ethic, all of that has gone out of the window. It's our fault as parents.

"If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect? I rebuff swaddling children, because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is. I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them."

The youngest Owen children, Clemmy and Nancy

Speaking about the show, Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor at Channel 5 said: “Our Yorkshire Farm is such a special programme. It’s more than just a heart-warming documentary, it is a deeper exploration of family bonds, parenting styles and the desire among so many of us to live closer to nature. The Owens are a true inspiration."

