Where does Our Yorkshire Farm's Clive Owen live post-split? The couple announced their split in summer 2022

Our Yorkshire Farm has been replaced with Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, which means Clive Owen is taking centre stage on screen, but where is the farming star living since his split from wife Amanda Owen?

The Yorkshire Shepherdess often shares updates from Ravenseat Farm to her 530,000 Instagram followers, with many fans asking where Clive is as he doesn't feature in the photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Owen shares eye-watering birth video

Despite splitting in June of this year, the couple remain committed to running the farm together and raising their nine children, and that means residing together too.

IN HER OWN WORDS: Amanda Owen defends unconventional parenting of daughter Raven - details

In a telling interview with The Telegraph, Amanda spoke about the unconventional living arrangements: "Sometimes I'm there, sometimes he's there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I'm working away. We just have to make it fit."

It is believed the stars still live together on the farm

Amanda quipped: "There's enough room, believe me," and told the interviewer that they even have mealtimes together too in order to keep things normal for the children.

There is a holiday let on site, around a mile from the main farmhouse, which is where one of them could be staying.

The news of the couple's split broke in June with a statement that was shared online. It read: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

Amanda and Owen have nine children together

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

When quizzed on if she'd ever consider ditching the farm for city living, Amanda surprisingly said: "I would never say no to anything. You could never have placed me where I am now. I believe that living where we do makes us incredibly versatile and adaptable."

FAMILY UPDATE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen shares good news post break up: 'The sky's the limit'

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.