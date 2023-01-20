Our Yorkshire Farm fans love 'new beginning' at Ravenseat after Amanda Owen's update The Yorkshire Shepherdess has given her fans an update

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen has been battling the extreme weather at her family home of Ravenseat, but there has been some good news during the cold snap, and Amanda shared all on her Instagram.

On Thursday, the star uploaded a post including two pictures of a new calf and her mother snuggling in the hay. "Breakfast in bed for the new mother. #yorkshire #cow #calf #straw #hay #morning," wrote the farmer on the post.

Fans rushed to share their love for the sweet update with one writing: "A new life has begun," and another adding: "Gorgeous, another new beginning." A third penned: "How magical, no doubt cuddles later from the girls," and many others left love heart emojis on the post.

Amanda shared this update from Ravenseat

The mother-of-nine is a dedicated farmer, constantly sharing updates of her hard work on Instagram to her 534,000 followers. However, the star is going to leave Ravenseat, albeit temporarily, and that's because she's set to go on tour.

Amanda's link in her Instagram bio leads fans to buy tickets, promising a "warm-hearted and informative show, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen shares memorable moments and charming stories from her remarkable farming, family life in North Yorkshire".

The shepherdess' eldest son Reuben now has his own series and his own company, but the doting son is never too old to help his mum out.

Amanda's son helps out on her farm

Earlier this week, Amanda shared a photo of herself with her son, where she was kissing a very unimpressed Reuben’s cheek, alongside several others showing their day on the farm.

She jokily captioned the post: "Just one of the happy helpers," alongside a kiss emoji and a line of sheep emoji.

Fans added comments, with one writing: "Reuben’s face is a picture," while another person added: "That what parents are for, embarrass the kids."

Amanda has split from Reuben's father, Clive, but they are dedicated to co-parenting their brood together, and Clive even lives next door.

