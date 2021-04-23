Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's Shadow and Bone The new fantasy series arrived on the streaming platform this week

Brand new series Shadow and Bone arrived on Netflix this week and suffice to say fans didn't wait a single minute to get stuck in. The new fantasy series is based on the first book in a novel trilogy by Leigh Bardugo and consists of eight action-packed episodes.

It seems that while die-hard fans have been enjoying the new show, there's one character in particular that has got fans saying the same thing.

WATCH: Netflix's Shadow and Bone - official trailer

Kaz Brekker, leader of the Dregs, who is played by Freddy Carter, has caught the attention of many and viewers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the character. One person wrote: "First Episode and I am already obsessed with Kaz #ShadowAndBone."

A second echoed this, writing: "His hair...HIS HAIR!!! Kaz's hair is the main character. #ShadowAndBone." A third tweeted four screenshots of the actor in action writing: "Mom, I'm in love with a criminal #ShadowAndBone," as a fourth said: "SOMEONE GIVE KAZ BREKKER THE OSCAR HE DESERVES #ShadowAndBone."

Fans are loving Kaz in Shadow and Bone

The official synopsis of the show reads: "Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

"But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Starring alongside Freddy Carter in Shadow and Bone is Jessie Mei Li as Alina, Ben Barns as General Kirigan and Archie Renaux as Mal Orestev.

