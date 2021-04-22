This Netflix show is coming back after long hiatus – get the details The comedy-drama was last on screen in 2017

After a four-year wait, fans were thrilled recently when Netflix confirmed that comedy-drama series Master of None would be returning next month for a third series.

The show, created by Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, is a comedy series (loosely based on Aziz's own experiences) about an actor navigating his professional life and personal life while living in the Big Apple.

Responding to the update, fans took to social media in celebration. One person said on Twitter: "BEST NEWS! They really snuck that drop, I didn't even know for sure that they were giving us a season three, highly recommend season two rewatch."

A second fan echoed the excitement: "Can't wait to binge this in one night after waiting four years." A third said: "It feels like season two was forever ago. Really excited to hear this news." And a fourth agreed, writing: "This is unexpected but welcomed news, I loved the show! Great to see new content from @azizansari."

It was reported earlier this year by Chortle that season three had been filming in London but Netflix did not confirm. In 2017, Aziz did reveal he was open to the idea of season three, but saidit was a long way off. He told Vulture: "I don't know if we're going to do a season three. I wouldn't be surprised if I needed a looonng break before I could come back to it."

Series three of Master of None lands next month

The official synopsis for the ten-episode show reads: "Master of None follows the personal and professional lives of Dev, a 30-year-old actor in New York who has trouble deciding what he wants to eat, much less the pathway for the rest of his life.

"Ambitious, funny, cinematic, and both sweeping in scope and intensely personal, Dev's story takes him through subjects as diverse as the plight of the elderly, the immigrant experience, and how to find the most delicious pasta for dinner."

