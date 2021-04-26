Viewers all have this one complaint about the Oscars The 2021 ceremony saw this long-held tradition scrapped

It's safe to say that the Oscars looked a little different this year. Like the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, the 2021 Academy Awards made a number of changes to its ceremony in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The guest list was cut down from thousands to less than two hundred, the red carpet was a much less glamorous affair and winners sat down in front of laptops for their post-show interviews.

However, one small but significant change to the night did not go down well with viewers.

WATCH: Oscars highlights: Nomadland triumphs as director Chloé Zhao makes history

In previous years, presenters have followed the long-held tradition of reading out the nominated films while a clip from the feature is broadcast out to audiences. However, this year's scaled-back ceremony saw the custom scrapped, leaving viewers at home perplexed.

"How can you not have clips during the #Oscars from the films we're celebrating!?!?" one Twitter user questioned, while another complained: "The decision to show no songs and no clips from the movies makes it so much less enjoyable to watch."

A third viewer echoed this, saying: "Clips from nominated performances are so, so much more interesting than a host lavishing the nominees with praise. Show, don't tell!"

Many viewers have not seen the biggest winners of the night

Given that cinemas have been closed for the best part of the year, meaning that many of the films up for contention have either only just recently been released or are only available to watch via selected streaming platforms, it certainly strikes as an odd decision from the Academy. Some of the biggest winners of the night, such as Nomadland, Minari and The Father, have yet to debut in the UK.

This year's ceremony was held in two locations - Los Angeles' Union Station and Dolby Theatre - and saw last year's winners, including Brad Pitt and Renee Zellweger, reveal the stars who this year were taking home a statuette.

Not only were the awards given out in person, but all the famous faces in attendance - including nominees, their plus-ones and the A-list presenters - were not required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras were rolling. You can find the full list of winners here.

