Brad Pitt sparks major reaction as he unveils new hair at Oscars 2021 The 57-year-old is rocking a ponytail!

Brad Pitt might not have walked the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars but he still managed to cause a stir with his appearance.

The 57-year-old actor – who picked up his own Academy Award in 2019 for Best Supporting Actor – looked suave in a classic black tuxedo and bowtie. However, it was his hair that really got viewers talking; the star was rocking a ponytail!

Fans took to Twitter to react to his new look, with one writing, "Brad Pitt's hair deserves its own Academy Award." A second noted: "So here for the Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt hair." A third joked: "Brad Pitt's is the only Covid hair I don't object to."

Others were less convinced by Brad's style, however. "Like me, Brad Pitt does not know what to do with his pandemic hair," one tweeted. A second wrote: "No, no Brad Pitt please take your hair out of the man bun. It's been a hard year, we deserve some joy."

Brad was on hand at Sunday's ceremony to present the Best Supporting Actress award, which went to Yuh-Jung Youn. And she seemed a little starstruck as she took to the stage. "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you," she exclaimed.

The 73-year-old portrays the indomitable matriarch of Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, which follows an Asian family as they leave California for Arkansas to follow their American dream of owning a farm.

Yuh-Jung, who has been acting in South Korea for over 50 years, is the first Korean actress to ever win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

She addressed her fellow nominees as she accepted her award, saying, "We played a different role, so we cannot compete [with] each other. Tonight I'm here as just ... I have just a little bit [of] luck. I think maybe, I'm luckier than you."

The actress also thanked her "two boys who made me go out and work". "This is the result, because Mommy worked so hard," she said.

