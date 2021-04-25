Everything you need to know about Nomadland The film is tipped to win big at this weekend's Academy Awards

You've probably heard a lot about Nomadland due to its sweeping success this award season so far thanks to winning Best Film at the BAFTAs and Best Picture Drama at the Golden Globes.

And now, the cast and crew are no doubt hoping to win big at this weekend's highly-anticipated Oscars.

But for the average film lover in the UK, it's been a waiting game to watch Chloé Zhao's epic project, which is nominated in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

So when can audiences on this side of the pond see it? Here's everything you need to know about Nomadland from its release date to its cast.

WATCH: Official trailer for Nomadland

When is Nomadland out in the UK?

The pandemic of the last 12 months has not only seen award shows look very different, but cinemas have been mostly closed and various film releases have been delayed – making the act of going to see all the big films that everyone is talking about a missed opportunity.

Luckily, movie fans won't have to wait much longer as Nomadland is out at the end of the month. For those that subscribe to Disney+, the movie will be available from 30 April.

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

What is Nomadland about?

The drama film, directed by Chloé Zhao, is based on the 2017 non-fiction book by Jessica Bruder, titled: Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

The plot follows Fern, a woman in her sixties who loses her job at the US Gypsum plant in Nevada shortly after the death of her husband. After her life is turned upside down, she decides to sell her belongings and reside in van while travelling across America in search for work.

On her journey, she comes across fellow nomads who teach her basic survival and self-sufficiency skills for the road as she embarks on an epic quest for purpose and a new perspective of life.

The film has had huge success this award season

Who stars in Nomadland?

Frances McDormand fronts this film as Fern and is up for the Best Actress Oscar for her role. Also starring is David Strathairn (Lincoln, The Bourne Ultimatum) as fellow nomad Dave. Meanwhile, Father of Bride Part II star Peter Spears also appears in the cast.

Nomadland, coming to Disney+ on Friday 30 April.