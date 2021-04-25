The record-breaking Oscar wins from Chloe Zhao to Anthony Hopkins The 2021 Oscars may have ended with a big upset - but it was also a big night for record breakers

Chloe Zhao has become the first woman of colour - and only the second woman ever - to take home best director for her work on Nomadland; Kathryn Bigelow was the first - and last - female director to win in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty.

Nomadland also took home best actress for Frances McDormand and the covered best picture award.

Anthony Hopkins also broke an Oscars record as he became the oldest winner ever of a little gold man.

The 83-year-old won best actor for his work in The Father, but failed to attend in person to collect his award.

The trophy was expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman, making Anthony's win a major surprise.

But it was also a record-breaking night in below-the-line categories as well, as Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first black winners of the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

During their acceptance speech, they acknowledged their historic win and later in the press room said they hoped that someday soon they could be simply known as winners and not the first Black winners.

The 2021 Academy Awards closed out this year's awards seasons after a two-month delay due to the pandemic.

The stars selected for the 2021 shortlist walked a much smaller red carpet, but still bought their A-game when it came to the glitz and glam.

The ceremony was held in two locations - Los Angeles' Union Station and Dolby Theatre - and not only were the awards given out in person, but all the famous faces in attendance - including nominees, their plus-ones and the A-list presenters - were not required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras were rolling.

It was a big night for the Brits, with Emerald Fennell winning best original screenplay for Promising Young Woman, Daniel Kaluuya taking home best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, and Christopher Hampton winning best adapted screening alongside Florian zeller for The Father.

