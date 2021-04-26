The Oscars might have had a different look this year in light of the pandemic but there will still plenty of standout moments.

From a baby bump debut to a full-on 'butt' dance, the audience was treated to a number of memorable appearances. HELLO! takes a look at the top ten moments from this year's ceremony and red carpet.

MORE: Brad Pitt sparks major reaction as he unveils new hair at Oscars 2021

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor – and he gave quite the speech as he accepted his trophy! The British actor, who won for playing Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, began: "I'd like to thank my mum. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything, you gave me your factory settings so I could stand at my fullest height."

MORE: 6 of the most stylish couples on the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Later on in his speech, the star took a moment to celebrate the miracles of life.

Loading the player...

"We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life," Daniel said, growing more animated. "We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight."

MORE: Oscars 2021: The show-stopping looks

The cameras cut to Daniel's stunned mother and sister – who were watching from the UK - with the former appearing to say "what is he talking about?" as his sister looked completely embarrassed.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close busted some moves at the 2021 ceremony! The 74-year-old actress impressed her fellow attended with her musical knowledge of the 1998 song, Da Butt – and she even demonstrated how to perform the song's iconic dance.

MORE: Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Hopkins among major Oscar snubs and surprises

Loading the player...

The Academy Awards' official Twitter later shared a GIF of the memorable moment, tweeting, "Glenn Close, everyone!"

Zendaya

It might not have been an official award, but Zendaya was crowned best dressed by fashion commentators following her red carpet appearance.

The 24-year-old blew away the competition in a strikingly bright yellow strapless gown by Valentino, which featured a cutaway panel on her stomach. She wore her long hair down her back and accessorised with a heavy Bulgari diamond necklace.

MORE: 17 most expensive red carpet jewellery looks of all time - from the Oscars to the Golden Globes

READ: Zendaya's Oscars jewelry price tag will make your jaw drop - and so will her incredible dress

Zendaya was pictured both with and without her matching face mask on the night; attendees were able to remove their masks both on the red carpet and once the cameras were rolling but were required to wear them in between.

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell brought along a very special guest to the 2021 ceremony. The star – who won the best original screenplay Oscar for Promising Young Woman – debuted her growing baby bump as she hit the red carpet ahead of the show!

MORE: The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

In her emotional acceptance speech, Emerald apologised to Oscars' producer Steven Soderbergh for not having written a speech, saying the only one she had written was when she was ten and much of it was no longer relevant.

She also thanked her leading actor Carey Mulligan, calling her "not only the most talented person in the world but also the kindest and funniest".

MORE: Elton John films at £5million luxury home before legendary Oscars party

Emerald was previously best known as an actor, playing Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown, and also worked as a head writer on Killing Eve.

Yuh-Jung Youn

Brad Pitt made quite the impression on Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn!

The Minari actress, 73, was sweetly starstruck as she accepted her trophy from the A-lister. "Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you," she began, "where were you when we were filming?"

MORE: The record-breaking Oscar wins from Chloe Zhao to Anthony Hopkins

Brad was a producer on the acclaimed film, also starring Steven Yeun.

Chloe Zhao

Chloe Zhao made history at the 2021 Oscars. The 39-year-old became the first woman of colour – and only the second woman at all – to win the Best Director award.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon sends fans wild in head-turning red dress at Oscars

Chloe was honoured for her acclaimed film Nomadland, starring Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, following victories in the same category at the Golden Globes and the Baftas.

Born in Beijing, Chloe was educated in the UK and US as a teenager before moving permanently to America for college.

Nomadland is her third film, following Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) and The Rider (2017). Out later this year will be Eternals, a Marvel superhero movie starring Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry made an impact with the Oscars speech on Sunday night. The 51-year-old became emotional as he accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, urging the audience to "refuse hate".

MORE: Margot Robbie’s stunning Oscars hair transformation has everyone saying the same thing

"In this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms that want us to think a certain way. The 24-hour news cycle. It's my hope that we teach our kids, refuse hate. Don't hate anybody," Tyler said, with emotion in his voice.

"I refuse to hate someone because they're Mexican or because they are black or white. Or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they're a police officer or because they're Asian," said the mogul, who famously opened up his home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upon their move to the US.

"I would hope we would refuse hate. And I want to take this humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. Because that's where healing, where conversation, where change happens. It happens in the middle. Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate and blanket judgment, this one is for you, too."

Mia Neal and Jamike Wilson

Also making history on Sunday night were Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, who became the first black women to win the hair and makeup Oscar.

MORE: The touching reason behind Frances McDormand's Oscars acceptance speech howl

The two ladies were honoured for their contributions to Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, with Mia working as the department head and Jamika as Viola Davis's personal hairstylist.

"I stand here, as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling, with so much excitement for the future," said Mia in accepting the award, along with their fellow stylist Sergio Lopez-Rivera.

"I know that one day it won't be unusual or groundbreaking, it will just be normal" for black women, trans women, and Latinas to be claiming Oscars, she later noted.

Riz Ahmed

British actor Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza were complete couple goals on the red carpet. The star – nominated for his role in the Sound of Metal – sweetly took the time to ensure his wife looked perfect for the cameras as they arrived for the ceremony.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones wears surprising silk outfit to watch the Oscars

"One second," he told photographers as he turned towards Fatima and began to smooth her hair behind her shoulders as she smiled up at him. "I'm the official groomer for the evening," he joked.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger had something of a comeback at the 2021 ceremony. The actress, who has been keeping a low profile as of late, made a rare appearance to present at the Academy Awards and served up elegance and glamour in a Giorgio Armani Prive pink strapless gown.

MORE: Halle Berry debuts daring new look at Oscars

Renee, 52, was tasked with presenting the Best Actress in a Leading Role at Sunday's event, which went to Nomadland star Frances McDormand.

It was Frances's third best actress Oscar: she took home the prize for Fargo in 1997 and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018. Only Katharine Hepburn, with four, has won more best actress Oscars.

Read more HELLO! US stories here