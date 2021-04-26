Emerald Fennell's Oscar speech features a surprising mention Not sure this has ever happened before!

Emerald Fennell won the first Oscars award of the night on Sunday - and gave an epic shout out to Saved By The Bell's Zack Morris.

The director of Promising Young Woman picked up best original screenplay, and as she held back tears she revealed she had not written a speech.

Instead, she had found a speech she wrote when she was 10, and had imagined the American teen character Zack was her husband.

Emerald won for Promising Young Woman

The mention had fans praising her candor, with one admitting: "This is probably the first time Saved By The Bell’s Zack Morris has been mentioned in an #Oscars speech!"

Another joked that it was "inspirational for fangirl screenwriters everywhere."

Emerald won for the hit feminist film which stars Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham.

Oscars 2021 were delayed by two months

The 2021 Academy Awards have closed out this year's awards seasons after a two-month delay due to the pandemic.

The stars selected for the 2021 shortlist walked a much smaller red carpet, but still bought their A-game when it came to the glitz and glam.

The ceremony was held in two locations - Los Angeles' Union Station and Dolby Theatre - and saw last year's winners, including Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger, reveal the stars who this year were taking home a little gold man.

Not only were the awards given out in person, but all the famous faces in attendance - including nominees, their plus-ones and the A-list presenters - were not required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras were rolling.

See the full list of winners here.