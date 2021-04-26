Call the Midwife is known and adored for its moving and sensitively handled storylines, and episode two of series ten was no different. After the drama aired on Sunday evening, many viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the "heartbreaking" episode – warning spoilers ahead…

Episode two saw new mum, Fiona Aylward, who was under the charge of? Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), receive a devastating acute myeloid leukaemia diagnosis, shortly after the birth of her and husband Matthew's son, Jonathan.

The heartbreaking moment was followed by Fiona's devastating death, with Trixie was on hand to offer emotional support to grieving Matthew. But while many fans were moved by Fiona's passing, they also saw potential romance between Trixie and Matthew.

One person summed it up on Twitter: "Well that was a heartbreaking but can we possibly see a glimmer of hope for Trixie later? #CallTheMidwife."

A second fan echoed this idea for the storyline, writing: "#CallTheMidwife I have a feeling we haven't seen the last of Mr Elwood when it's right and proper of course! #Trixie What a lovely episode #bbc1."

Episode two of Call the Midwife proved to be a tear-jerker

A third said: "I can't imagine the handsome widower will stay single for long. I hope that Trixie snaps him up. It's about time she met a nice man #callthemidwife," as a fourth wrote: "Just reapplying my mascara after catching up on #CallTheMidwife Anyone else hoping that Trixie gets together with Matthew Aylward in future #toosoon?"

Helen, 36, has starred as glamourous midwife Trixie since the first series launched in early 2012 and recently wowed her fans by sharing a throwback on Instagram of her first day on set to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the show. "First photo of me as Trixie 10 years ago. How far we have come…," she wrote in the caption. "Hope you enjoy our latest offering. @callthemidwife.official."

