Call the Midwife's Helen George shares special memory of Nurse Trixie to mark huge milestone The actress has played Nurse Trixie for ten years

Call the Midwife star Helen George took a trip down memory lane this week, sharing an epic throwback photo of herself as Nurse Trixie from ten years ago.

Ahead of the period drama's highly-anticipated return to our television screens this weekend, the actress marked the occasion by giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her first day on set.

"First photo of me as Trixie 10 years ago. How far we have come…," she wrote in the caption. "Hope you enjoy our latest offering. @callthemidwife.official."

Fans of the star were quick to react, with one writing: "Well done, what an achievement." Another remarked: "Nurse Franklin is forever my favourite!" One other person stated: "So happy it’s back! Sunday evenings are restored."

A fourth post read: "Can't believe you’ve played the role for 10 years you and the cast are all amazing x."

Helen, 36, has starred as glamourous midwife Trixie since the first series launched in early 2012. During her time on the show, the actress found love with her co-star Jack Ashton, with whom she welcomed her daughter Wren in September 2017.

Helen George shared this throwback snap of herself dressed as Nurse Trixie

Asked about Call the Midwife's success, Helen recently told Radio Times: "There's nothing else like it. It's in its own little bubble."

She added: "Does it get the accolade of other shows? No, it doesn't. But that's OK. It's a quiet hero."

Teasing her character's storyline in a social media video, Helen stated: "Episode One is very exciting for Trixie, as she gets to go to the Lady Emily clinic which is a private clinic in Chelsea to observe how their systems work, and how the midwifery is in place which is a more doctor-lead delivery process.

"The thought is that Nonnatus House will rent out midwives and nuns, to the Lady Emily to help out - to staff the clinic, and in return they'll get a monetary fund, they'll get paid so Nonnatus House is saved."

