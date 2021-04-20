Call the Midwife fans share heartbreaking personal experiences following season ten return 

Call the Midwife is a hugely beloved show with a massive fanbase, and so viewers were unsurprisingly delighted when it returned for season ten on Sunday night. However, some fans took to social media to question whether there should have been a trigger warning on the episode due to the sensitive subject matter - and shared their own experiences.

Posting her own experience on Facebook, one person wrote: "A warning prior to the episode would have been good. I also had a stillborn daughter & I wasn't quite ready for that episode. My mum lost her daughter at term in 1969 & didn't have any of the care shown. My sister was taken away & mum never got to see her. The advice was 'go home & try again'. It took decades to locate her grave." Others replied to her message with their own experiences.

Call the Midwife's official Facebook page responded to the comments, writing: "We are so sorry to read about these experiences of infant loss, and are grateful to our fans for sharing their feelings - it's so important to discuss and express these events and the emotions around them, no matter how many years have passed.

"We would like to clarify that in our story, baby Christopher was not stillborn, but in fact lived for between twenty and thirty minutes. This meant that he was entitled to birth and death certificates, and his passing generally was handled in a way that reflected his very brief life. As others have noted, stillbirth was dealt with very differently in the 1960's, even though there was usually more compassion in a home setting. Thankfully, times have changed."

One fan replied: "Thank you; In no way was I wanting to sound critical, nor comparing. Even back in 1974 in hospital, where I was whizzed when my life was in danger after the planned home birth was going wrong, the care was brilliant. It just brought back memories and care for the couple involved (and oh yes, the brilliant acting - but the characters are just soooooooo real). Thank you all!"

