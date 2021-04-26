All you need to know about ITV's new drama Viewpoint Noel Clarke leads the cast of the new show

A brand new ITV drama is starting on Monday evening and we can't wait to grab our seat on the sofa and dive in to Viewpoint.

The series, which has Noel Clarke leading the cast, is based in Manchester and focuses on a surveillance operation in a local town to try and solve the disappearance of a missing person. Sounds intriguing right? Ahead of episode one, here's all you need to know…

What is Viewpoint about?

The official synopsis reads: "The gripping new drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect."

A local primary teacher, Gemma Hillman, suddenly vanishes and the police are brought in to investigate further using covert surveillance to track down what really happened and who is involved.

Detective Martin Young (Noel Clarke) decides to take lead of the surveillance and sets up in a nearby home of another local resident, Zoe Sterling, due to its view of the missing teacher's flat – but he soon discovers that his own past experiences and burdens entwine his thoughts on the case which threatens the operation.

Noel Clarke fronts the cast of Viewpoint

Who is in the show?

The aforementioned Noel Clarke fronts the new show as Detective Martin Young. The screenwriter, actor and director recently picked up the BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award and has plenty of credits to his name including Kidulthood, Bulletproof and The Corrupted, so it's bound to be good.

Also starring in the drama is Killing Eve and No Offence star Alexandra Roach as Zoe, the neighbour who owns the home where Martin sets up his operation.

Catherine Tyldesley also stars in the new drama

Amy Wren plays the role of Gemma Hillman, the teacher whose disappearance is the focus of Martin's surveillance task. Amy has previously appeared in shows such as Casualty and films like Wuthering Heights.

Fehinti Balogun takes on the role of Greg Sullivan, Gemma's boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance. Viewers will recognise Fehinti from his work in Urban Myths and I May Destroy You. Also starring is Catherine Tyldesley who plays Kate Tuckman and Dominic Allburn as her partner, Carl. Bronagh Waugh (The Fall) also stars.

When is Viewpoint on TV?

Viewpoint starts on Monday night at 9pm on ITV and will run its five episodes on consecutive nights this week. That's our nightly TV sorted!

