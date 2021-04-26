Keeping Faith star Eve Myles expecting baby number three with husband Bradley Freegard Eve and Bradly have some very happy news to share!

Eve Myles has revealed that she is expecting baby number three with her husband Bradley Freegard, who also happens to play her husband in the hit show Keeping Faith.

MORE: Meet Keeping Faith star Eve Myles’ family

The delighted actress shared a snap of herself enjoying the sunshine on Twitter as she shared the happy news, writing: "We would love to share with you all…baby No3 is well and truly on the way! #mamaandbumpenjoyingthesun."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been enjoying Keeping Faith?

Fans were understandably thrilled with the very happy announcement, with one writing: "Congratulations on your wonderful news. Just been introduced to Keeping Faith by a friend of mine, as it reminded them of me & my ex in many ways, besides me being Welsh. I blocked watched all in several days.

Eve announced that she is expecting baby number three

"I’m in awe of the series, & the wonderful actors. Enjoy baby no.3." Another jokily alluded to the plot of the BBC show, writing: "Congratulations, this is beautiful news. I do have one question for you though, is it a Baldini or a Howells?"

MORE: Will there be a Keeping Faith season 4?

MORE: Keeping Faith: Inside Eve Myles and Bradley Freegard's real-life relationship

Eve and Bradley share two daughters, Matilda, 11, and Siena, six. Chatting about the arrival of Siena back in 2014, Eve told Wales Online: "We're so thrilled... We didn't know whether we were having a boy or girl but either way it wouldn't have mattered at all as long as everything was okay.

Eve is currently starring as Faith on the popular BBC show

"Matilda was convinced it would be a little girl and came up with some very interesting names, including Jesus. But as we got married in Siena we felt that if it was a little girl we couldn't have named her anything else really."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.