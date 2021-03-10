Piers Morgan speaks out after shock Good Morning Britain exit The broadcaster was criticised for his comments on Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan took to social media on Wednesday as he missed the first episode of Good Morning Britain following his shock departure.

Piers, 55, shared a snapshot of Winston Churchill on his Instagram account, along with a quote attributed to him, which read: "Some people's idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

The TV star wrote: "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, that's OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

His post came as his co-host Susanna Reid opened Wednesday's show by addressing Piers's decision to leave.

"A number of people, of course, will know the news. And many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning,” she stated.

Susanna Reid broke her silence on Piers's shock exit

"Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is, without doubt, an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.

"You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan Markle’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

Piers came under fire for his comments about Meghan Markle

"There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer, and others will boo.

"He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.

"It is certainly going to be very different. But shows go on. And so, on we go."

Piers remained defiant in his social media post

ITV confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Piers was no longer part of the GMB team. It read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers' departure comes after it was revealed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain.

